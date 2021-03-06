Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,747 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

