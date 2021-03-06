Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,016 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Quidel worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.84. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

