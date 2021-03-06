Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,838 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 68.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $17.25 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

