Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,578 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of CarParts.com worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $21,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 150.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 458,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other CarParts.com news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.