Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,130 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,535 shares of company stock worth $2,115,252. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.