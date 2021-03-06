Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,676 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

