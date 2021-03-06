Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 99,719 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,719 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.