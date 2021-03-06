Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Novavax worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 36.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Novavax by 4.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $155,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

