Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issues Earnings Results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a PE ratio of -64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

