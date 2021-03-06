Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Ryder System worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,926,000 after buying an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after buying an additional 291,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

NYSE:R opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

