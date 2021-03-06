Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $175,183.22 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $175,183.22 and $125.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.47 or 0.03383422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00374218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.37 or 0.01022830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.00417789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00368465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00253000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00022797 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,969,235 coins and its circulating supply is 27,851,922 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

