SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $2.94

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00006066 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $512,237.22 and approximately $232,499.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.00463412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00068110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00083367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00050965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00464726 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.