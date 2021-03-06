Safe Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $57,841.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $57,841.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

