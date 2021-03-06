SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256,879.32

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $256,879.32 and approximately $8,427.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019301 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001369 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,397,779 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

