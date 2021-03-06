Safex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,147.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and $11,147.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

