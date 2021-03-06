saffron.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.97 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for about $2,485.75 or 0.05112506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 14% against the dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $193.45 million and $8.97 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.91 or 0.00460521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00082794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00461565 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,822 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

