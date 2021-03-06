salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $144,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 9,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $210.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

