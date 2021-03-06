salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 211.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $144,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $210.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,245,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

