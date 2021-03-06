Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 28th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 692,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,626. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63.
About Sanchez Midstream Partners
