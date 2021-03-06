Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 28th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 692,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,626. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.