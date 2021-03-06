Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Sanmina worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

