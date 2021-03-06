Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF remained flat at $$28.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. Saputo has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $29.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAPIF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

