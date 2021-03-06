Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF remained flat at $$28.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. Saputo has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $29.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAPIF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

