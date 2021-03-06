Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.79 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.