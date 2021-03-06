Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 28th total of 849,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

STSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 747,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STSA remained flat at $$6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 416,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.