Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Short Interest Update

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the January 28th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SENY stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Sauer Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Sauer Energy Company Profile

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

