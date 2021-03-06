Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Short Interest Update

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the January 28th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SENY stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Sauer Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Sauer Energy Company Profile
