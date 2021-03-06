SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $537.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.66 million and the highest is $547.10 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $517.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,532,000 after buying an additional 306,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.88. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

