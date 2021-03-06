SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after purchasing an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,496. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

