Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,986. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.