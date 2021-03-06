Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,161 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 925,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

