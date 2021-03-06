Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

