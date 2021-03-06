Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. 1,229,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,536. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

