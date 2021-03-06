Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

