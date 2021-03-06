Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of SE opened at $229.76 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

