Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

