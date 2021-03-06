Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Seacor news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,311.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seacor by 225.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 257,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $853.78 million, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.05. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

