Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 674,051 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Seagate Technology worth $64,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,651,770 shares of company stock valued at $283,387,051 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

