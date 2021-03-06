Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,398. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Seagen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 1,818,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,292. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

