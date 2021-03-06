Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Sealed Air worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 67.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

