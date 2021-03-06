Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

