Secret Achieves Market Cap of $202.01 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $202.01 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00425816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.17 or 0.03956018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,496,719 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.