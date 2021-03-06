Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00005965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $202.01 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00425816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.17 or 0.03956018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,496,719 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

