Sei Investments Co. Acquires 24,447 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Atkore International Group worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 123,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $69.25 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

