Sei Investments Co. Acquires 59,928 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Domtar worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 154,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NYSE UFS opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

