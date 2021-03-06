Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

