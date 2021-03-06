Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Open Text by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

