Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,818 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

