Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,119 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

