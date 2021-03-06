Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,005 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 435,754 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 381,903 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $5,299,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

AY opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.