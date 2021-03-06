Sei Investments Co. Buys 22,568 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

