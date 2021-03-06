Sei Investments Co. Buys 34,681 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $24,229,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

NYSE GOOS opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

