Sei Investments Co. Buys 45,642 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,008,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.